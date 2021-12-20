Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 death, 136 Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports 50 infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported a death and 136 fresh Covid cases on Sunday; Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 536 followed by Jammu and Baramulla
A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for test, in the wake of recent surge in Covid cases, in Jammu on Sunday. The overall cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,39,827. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases. (PTI)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported a death and 136 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 114 cases and a death were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 22 infections.

The union territory reported highest 50 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 19 cases in Baramulla. As many as 15 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 536 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 200 and 184 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 142 with active positive cases reaching 1,451.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 31,799 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.759 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,33,864 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.24%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,39,827 and the death toll has reached 4,512.

The officials said that 54,153 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,154 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 879 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,39,827

Total recovered patients: 3,33,864

Total Deaths: 4512

Active Cases: 1451

