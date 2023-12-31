1 to 12 lakh reward for info on terrorists, smuggers: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash rewards ranging from ₹1 to ₹12.5 lakh for anyone providing information on presence of terrorists, trans-border tunnels, drones, narcotics or terrorist activities in the region. The highest cash reward of ₹ 12.5 lakh is for anyone who gives specific information about presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to his “arrest or combat” (iStock)

In a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, police said that the general public can share such information with district senior superintendents of police, adding that their identities would be kept secret.

The highest cash reward of ₹12.5 lakh is for anyone who gives specific information about presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to his “arrest or combat”. “The cash reward will be provided as per categories A,B,C (of terrorists),” police said.

₹5 lakh has been announced for anyone who locates a trans-border tunnel used by “anti-national elements” to tranship terrorists, explosives or contraband.

“ ₹3 lakh for whoever sights a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics or explosive material and which leads to the recovery of the said dropped material. Also, whoever gives actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drone deliveries and/ or transporting arms/ ammunition/ narcotics from border/ Line of Control to hinterland or Punjab,” police said.

Police will provide ₹2 lakh to anyone who provides information based on which inter-state narcotic modules are busted.

Police also announced ₹2 lakh for information about persons who are talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as “informer and passing on their personal details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting and the information gets corroborated during investigations/ enquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information,” the police communication said.

₹1 lakh will be given for information about persons in religious or educational institutions who are encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join terrorist ranks.