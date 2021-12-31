Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 cell phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
10 cell phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

After the Ludhiana Court Complex blast, the authorities are on their toes to prevent any misfortune; in course of ameliorating security police recovered ten cell phones from the prisoners at the Central Jail on Thursday
On December 27 also 11 mobile phones were recovered from the Ludhiana Central jail inmates during a special checking. (HT Files)
On December 27 also 11 mobile phones were recovered from the Ludhiana Central jail inmates during a special checking.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police recovered ten cell phones from the prisoners at the Central Jail on Thursday

The Ludhiana force is on their toes since the recent bomb blast at Ludhiana Court Complex. On December 27 also 11 mobile phones were recovered from the jail inmates during a special checking.

Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Sukhdev Singh said while two mobile phones belonged to prisoners Sukhkiran and Joginder Singh, rest of the mobiles remained unclaimed for which the investigation had been launched.

Singh added that a complaint has been lodged with Division Number 7 police regarding the same, following which the accused have been booked under Section 52-A of Prison Act.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, investigating officer, said, “The recovered mobile phones will be sent to the lab for detailed investigation and both the accused will be brought on production warrant to probe the source through which they carry and use the phones inside the jail.”

Friday, December 31, 2021
