10 days after two women’s bodies found along Shimla highway, two drivers held in Punjab

Ten days after the bodies of two women were found near the Koti railway tunnel in Parwanoo along the Chandigarh-Shimla highway, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested two prime suspects from Punjab. The bodies of the two women were found wrapped in bed sheets at Koti along the highway on February 2.

The car in which the bodies were brought and dumped along the highway was also impounded.

The police arrested Jatinder Pal Singh, alias Vicky, 43, a driver who stays at Kharar in Mohali district, and Dinesh Kumar, 31, another driver from Ganguwal village in Anandpur Sahib district of Punjab. Both were arrested from Kharar on Friday night.

The victims belonged to Amb in Una district and Bathinda. Both worked in a beauty parlour and stayed at Zirakpur and Kharar in the periphery of Chandigarh.

Victims smothered to death: Autopsy report

According to preliminary inquiry, the women had visited hotels in Solan district before they were murdered. Since the police did not find the mobile phones of the women, they got their contact numbers from their families and managed to track their call details.

Their autopsy report concluded that both women died due to asphyxia caused due to smothering. The post-mortem was conducted at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. The bodies were handed over to the next of kin on February 6.

A case of murder was registered at Parwanoo police station.

SIT, led by Parwanoo DSP, cracked case

The police constituted a special investigation team, led by Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police Yogesh Rolta. Inspector Dayaram assisted him.

Inspector general of police, southern range, Himanshu Mishra visited the spot from where the bodies were found to gather evidence.

The Tata Vista car’s number plate (HR 03N 3403) was also seized.

“Investigation of the case is at an important stage and more details can’t be shared at this stage. The accused will be presented before a court for their police remand to ascertain the motive. Investigation is on in right earnest,” said state director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

