10 from Hry’s Super-100 programme score over 99 percentile in JEE mains

As many as 10 students, enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme in Kurukshetra being run by the Haryana government in collaboration with the NGO, Vikalp, scored more than 99 percentile marks in the engineering entrance test JEE (mains) 2025, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Sufta Praveen, another student from Faridabad said that she got 99.35 percentile marks, and she is the first in her family to prepare for the JEE exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Naveen Mishra, who heads the ‘Super 100’ programme at Kurukshetra, said that out of these ten students, two are girl students.

“Our student Aditya, a resident of Bhiwani is top scorer with 99.91 percentile marks. Ten students got more than 99 percentile marks, and this is a big achievement for us as all of them had studied in government schools till Class 10 before enrolling in the Super-100 programme in 2024. Last year, 62 students cleared the JEE Advanced exam and 64 cleared the JEE mains exams,” he added.

Mishra, a resident of a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani, had started this programme in 2018 and six batches had appeared in the JEE exam so far. Mishra had done his BTech from IIT Delhi in 2006 and he appeared in the UPSC interviews on two occasions but could not make the cut-off.

Earlier, the super-100 programme was being run from Rewari and last year, the centre was shifted to Kurukshetra. Students who complete Class 10 from government schools and pass a written test organised by Mishra’s team are being enrolled in the Super-100 programme.

Talking to HT over phone, Muskan, a resident of Bhiwani’s Dinod village said that she had scored 99.84 percentile marks in the JEE mains exam, and she credited Haryana government and Super-100 teachers for success.

“My father is working as a driver, and our family has very few resources. With the Haryana government’s initiative, I am able to study and reside here free of cost. I want to become a software engineer,” she added.

Another student Tanish, a resident of Faridabad said that his family has a monthly income of ₹18,000 and this amount was not enough to bear his coaching expenses in his city.

“My teachers told me about the super-100 programme and I passed the written test, which is required for enrolment. If this programme had not been started, I and many students could not have dreamed of preparing for the JEE exam and taking admission in prestigious IITs and NITs. We used to study from 7am to 6pm. After dinner, the students opt for self-study from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. In the early morning, we used to perform Yoga to keep our mind cool and sharp,” he added.

Sufta Praveen, another student from Faridabad said that she got 99.35 percentile marks, and she is the first in her family to prepare for the JEE exam.

“I am happy after seeing my incredible result and hoping to repeat the same in the JEE advanced exam. I am getting the best coaching and guidance without paying any money and parents would have had to spend lakhs to get coaching from such faculty in the private coaching institutes. I want to thank my teachers for helping us round the clock,” she added.