10 persons get 10-yr RI for booth capturing, disrupting poll process in Nuh village

A Nuh court has sentenced 10 persons 10-year rigorous imprisonment for indulging in booth capturing and disrupting the poll process during the 2016 gram panchayat elections at Indri village in Nuh district.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Nuh, Prashant Rana, in his January 21 order, said an incident of booth capturing is an attack on the root of democracy and holding of free and fair elections. A person who breaches the sanctity of electoral process, attacks the basic structure of democracy and the sacrosanct constitutional rights of the citizens, Rana said.

Offenders, who commit such offences, do not deserve leniency from the court of law. Exemplary punishment is warranted in such cases of attack on the democratic set up so that nobody repeats such an offence in future, the ASJ added.

Quoting a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Nuh court judge said the essence of the electoral system should be to ensure freedom of the voters to exercise their free choice. Thus, any attempt of booth-capturing or bogus voting should be dealt with iron hands because it ultimately affects the rule of law and democracy. Nobody can be permitted to dilute the right to free and fair election, the court said.

The ASJ, quoting the apex court, said booth capturing wholly negates the election process and subverts the democratic set up which is the basic feature of our Constitution.

The court awarded rigorous imprisonment to the 10 accused after 14 witnesses, including 11 presiding and polling officers and cops, proved that the accused entered the polling booth 116, 117 and 118 on January 24, 2016 and criminally intimidated and manhandled government officers.

They disrupted the election process, broke three electronic voting machines (EVMs), tore up ballot papers and official documents. They also assaulted a candidate contesting for the post of sarpanch, the court order said.

“All the accused were identified by two eyewitnesses, including an injured eyewitness. Also, recovery of weapons used in offences was done along with the vehicle used in the office. The election was cancelled and fresh election was held on Jan 27, 2016,” the court said.

“Thus, the prosecution has proved beyond any reasonable doubt, that the accused formed an unlawful assembly and obstructed the work of government officers in the gram panchayat elections of village Indri by use of force and deadly weapons and committed dacoity and caused grievous hurt to a candidate,” the court added.

“Also, they destroyed EVMs and damaged public property. Accordingly, the accused Parveen, Monty alias Mobinder, Jaggi alias Jagdish, Gulshan, Billu alias Narender, Satish, Deepak, Sachin, Deepak and Anand are hereby convicted,” the court said.