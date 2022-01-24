100-ft Tricolour to be installed at Karnal’s Miran Ghati

A 100-feet tall Tricolour will be installed at the historical Miran Ghati Chowk in Karnal, which will be unfurled by Haryana home minister Anil Vij on January 26, Republic Day.

Karnal deputy commissioner-cum-CEO of Karnal Smart City Limited Nishant Kumar Yadav said the home minister will hoist the national flag (30ft by 20ft) as a symbol of unity after attending a district-level programme on Republic Day.

A Rajasthan-based private agency was hired to execute the project. The flag will be visible from a long-distance, even to commuters on National Highway-44.