104 fresh Covid cases, one death in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir reported one death and 104 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 78 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 26 infections and a death. The union territory reported the highest 40 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 18 cases in Jammu and 15 in Kupwara. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 492 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 204 and 159 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 139 with active positive cases reaching 1,327.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 64,343 vaccine doses were administered on the day, taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.772 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,195, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.28%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,036 and the death toll has reached 4,514.

Officials said that 46,173 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Jammu district has the highest number of 1,155 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 879 deaths.

