Cities / Chandigarh News / 104-year-old woman, differently abled couple cast vote using postal ballot in Samrala
chandigarh news

104-year-old woman, differently abled couple cast vote using postal ballot in Samrala

Samrala sub-divisional magistrate Vilramjit Singh Panthey personally visited her house and spoke to her about the importance of voting. He also urged all voters of Samrala constituency to cast their votes on February 20, 2022.
The 104-year-old woman cast her vote using postal in village Nurpur of Samrala constituency in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Samrala (ludhiana)

A 104-year-old voter named Ram Kaur, a resident of Nurpur village in Samrala constituency, used the postal ballot to cast her vote on Monday.

He further informed that he also visited Hedon Bet village of the constituency, where a person with disability (PwD) couple named Ram Kumar, son of Naseeb Chand, and his wife Neetu Rani cast their vote using postal ballot.

As per the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI), postal ballot papers of voters above the age of 80 and persons with disability (PwD) were to be cast through door-to-door voting.

A total of 10 teams have been formed in Samrala for PwD voters and voters above the age of 80.

The SDM informed that as per the directions of ECI, teams comprising sector officers, BLOs, micro observers, videographers and police personnel, visited different areas of the constituency so that people can cast their vote in a free and fair manner through postal ballots. The whole process was carried out in a very transparent manner.

