10L people in Ludhiana yet to get their second dose of Covid vaccine

A total of 50,125 people were administered doses at a vaccination drive organised in the district on Sunday; deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma visited few venues, revealing that 10 lakh people in the district are yet to get the second dose of the Covid vaccine
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 50,125 people were administered doses at a mega vaccination drive organised at more than 300 venues in the district on Sunday following an appeal by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

The DC urged the residents, those aged 15-18 years in particular, to get vaccinated in the interest of the society. He also visited the camp at BCM School, Basant Avenue, and interacted with the youth.

He revealed that only 64% of the eligible population have received the second dose, leaving about 10 lakh people who are yet to be fully vaccinated.

Restressing the importance of getting fully vaccinated, the DC said out of 81 Covid-related deaths that took place in January this year, 80% of victims were either unvaccinated or had missed their second dose.

