10-month-old girl among three found Omicron positive in Ambala

The infant, a 70-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are from the same family; they had tested positive for Covid on December 29, the Ambala health department said.
infant’s father had returned to Ambala from Ireland on December 21 and had tested negative, but the child and two others in the family were found positive on December 29. (AFP)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Ambala has confirmed its first cases of Omicron after three members of a family, including a 10-month-old girl, tested positive for the variant.

According to the civil surgeon office, apart from the infant, the patients included a 70-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were all stable.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said the child’s father had returned from Dublin, Ireland, on December 21 and on December 29, three of his family members tested positive for the virus, while he was found negative.

“Their samples were sent to Delhi the next day for genome sequencing and the reports arriving on Wednesday confirmed they are all infected with Omicron,” he added.

The district also confirmed 124 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the active case tally to 350. Among the fresh cases, 51 were from Ambala City, 41 from Ambala Cantt and rest from other parts of the district.

Thursday, January 06, 2022
