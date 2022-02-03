1.10 lakh winged visitors roosting at Pong wetlands

Nearly 1.10 lakh winged visitors of around 110 avian species have chosen the Pong Dam wetlands, nestled in the scenic Kangra valley, as their winter sojourn.

The wildlife wing’s annual waterfowl estimation, for both local and migratory birds, which was carried out on January 31 and February 1, counted around 1,10,309 birds at Pong, a slight increase of around 1,700 over last year’s figures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flocking of birds to the largest man-made Himalayan wetland indicates improvement in the avian habitat, say experts.

“This year the annual exercise was carried out under restrained conditions due to the pandemic. Seventy-five people, including the field staff of Hamirpur Wildlife Division and volunteers, participated in the counting,” said forest minister Rakesh Pathania.

“An online pre-census briefing was done for the field staff on January 29. The wetland was divided into 26 sections and a census of water-dependent birds was carried out on January 31 in strict compliance of Covid guidelines, an estimation of larks and pipits was carried out in five grids on February 1.”

Of the total population,1,00,018 birds belong to 59 migratory species and 10,291 to 51 resident species.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exotic bar-headed geese return

Among the thousands of exotic winged visitors from the trans-Himalayan region and Central Asia nesting in the wetlands are bar-headed geese, the world’s highest-flying bird, which favours the man-made wetland each year.

The population of elegant-shaped bird with two distinctive black bars across its neck has been estimated to be 47,598, an increase of 17% against last winter. However, around 5,000 bar-headed geese had died at Pong due to avian-influenza last year. The wildlife officials have also noticed a new bird, which has been tagged as H74.

Other dominant avian species visiting this winter are the Eurasian coot (23,143), Northern pintail (4,665), Common teal (4,558), Common pochard (4,493), Eurasian wigeon (4,149), Little cormorant (3,616), Northern shoveler (2,869), and Great cormorant (2,100).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pong Dam Lake, constructed on the Beas in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 and was given the status of the wetland of national importance in 1994. (HT Photo)

Some uncommon species at Pong include Greater white-fronted goose, Lesser White fronted Goose, Red crested pochard, Ferruginous pochard, Pied avocet, Northern lapwing, Peregrine falcon, Common kestrel, Eurasian hobby, and Eurasian spoonbill.

Besides, eight species of larks and pipits were identified and counted. With 1,222 birds of its kind, the Sand larks were the most numerous, followed by the Crested lark (331), Oriental skylark (265), Eurasian skylark (231), Paddy field pipit (181), Tawny pipit (21), Richard’s pipit (6) and Rosy pipit (2).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The count of birds and species is expected to increase in the coming days as migratory birds from northwest, central and south India will make a stopover at Pong during their return flight to their breeding grounds in the Trans-Himalayan region in Tibet, Central Asia, Russia and Siberia.

The Pong Dam Lake, constructed on the Beas in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 and was given the status of the wetland of national importance in 1994. In 2002, it got the status of the Ramsar site. The reservoir, covering an area measuring 24,529 hectares with 15,662 hectares area under wetland, is among the top 10 sites that attract a larger number of migratory birds.

So far, since 1988, as many as 425 bird species have been recorded at the Pong Wetland.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON