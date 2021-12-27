Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

111 contract Covid in J&K, 31 test positive in HP

Of the total cases in J&K, 79 were reported in Kashmir valley, along with a fatality, while the Jammu division saw 32 infections
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for Covid testing in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 111 fresh Covid infections and one death due to the virus on Monday, an official health bulletin said. Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, logged 31 new cases, while registering 33 recoveries.

Of the total cases in J&K, 79 were reported in Kashmir valley, along with a fatality, while the Jammu division saw 32 infections.

The union territory reported the highest 38 cases in Srinagar followed by 21 cases in Jammu and 19 in Baramulla. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 464 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 234 and 171 such cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 with active cases reaching 1,333.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 99,241 vaccine doses were administered in the UT.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,976, prompting the recovery rate of J&K to mount to 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,833 and the death toll stands at 4,524.

Officials said that 46,897 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 882 deaths.

