1,151 Covid cases surface in J&K, 376 in Himachal

Jammu and Kashmir registered nine deaths and 1,151 Covid infections on Sunday, a drop of 28% in cases than Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

As many as 4,393 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 17,412.

After a review of weekly Covid situation by state executive committee headed by chief secretary following a drop in cases, the government on Sunday decided to revoke the restrictions over weekends on non-essential movement.

“No weekend lockdown, however, night curfew shall continue for non-essential movement in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

On February 5, the region had witnessed 1,606 infections and four deaths. The UT was hit by the third wave in January and saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in the month – the second highest monthly cases after May 2021, which had recorded 1.14 lakh infections and 1,625 deaths when the second wave had peaked.

Officials said 71,708 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 1.6%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 640 cases and four deaths, while 511 cases and five deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir, the surge was highest in Srinagar with 197 new cases, followed by 116 in Budgam and 63 in Anantnag. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 168 cases followed by 117 in Doda, and 63 in Udhampur.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 347 were occupied in J&K.

The number of people who have recovered was 4,24,521 while the recovery rate was at 95.04%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,46,648 and the death toll stands at 4,715.

11 die of virus in HP

Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, logged 376 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,76,522 while death toll reached 4,026 after 11 people succumbed to the contagion. This is the highest number of deaths since January 24.

Highest 55 cases each were reported from Kangra and Shimla, 52 each from Bilaspur and Solan, 43 from Hamirpur, 42 from Mandi, 30 from Chamba, 18 each from Sirmaur and Una, eight from Kullu and three from Kinnaur.

Five fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one each from Shimla, Solan, Una and Bilaspur.

Active cases came down to 6,280 and recoveries reached 2,66,197 after 722 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 61,434 cases followed by Mandi (37,741) and Shimla (34,759).

