Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 deaths, 7,516 fresh Covid cases in Haryana
chandigarh news

12 deaths, 7,516 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Twelve Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday that raised the state’s fatality count to 10,177, while the infection tally climbed to 9,08,819 with 7,516 fresh cases, according to a Health Department bulletin
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday that raised the state’s fatality count to 10,177, while the infection tally climbed to 9,08,819 with 7,516 fresh cases, according to a Health Department bulletin.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,102 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,232), Panchkula (615), Sonipat (560), Ambala (341) and Hisar (366) were among other districts which recorded a surge in cases.

While five new fatalities were reported from Karnal district, two deaths were from Faridabad while a fatality each was from Gurugram, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind, according to the bulletin.

Haryana now has 57,753 active coronavirus cases.

