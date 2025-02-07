12 from BJP apply for Karnal mayor ticket

Days after the state election commission announced the schedule for the civic body elections in Haryana, as many as 12 members of the BJP applied for a ticket for the post of mayor in Karnal. Apart from this, he said that social workers Bharat Bhushan Kapoor, Monik Garg, Nishant Sharma Shanu, Yogesh Bughra, Sanjeev Mehta, Vinay Poswal, Anup Bhardwaj and former councillor Mukesh Arora have also submitted their applications. (HT File)

District BJP working president Brij Gupta said that for the mayor post, outgoing mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former district president Ashok Sukhija, former senior deputy mayors Krishan Garg and Rajesh Aghi, have applied.

Similarly, he said that for the post of councillor, 145 applications have been received for 20 wards of the municipal corporation.