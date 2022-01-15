12 students from PU’s UIET bag 32 lakh annual package at Amazon

As many as 12 students of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) have been offered jobs paying ₹32 lakh per annum by Amazon during the ongoing campus placement drive.

Among them, nine students are from computer science engineering (CSE), two from information technology (IT) and one from electronics and communication engineering (ECE). This is the highest package offered to a UIET student during a campus placement drive.

According to figures shared by UIET, as many as 337 of the 495 eligible students have already secured jobs.

Many students have also received multiple offers, taking their total number to 418. During the 2020-2021 session, the total job offers were 303.

Harshit Pasrija, 22, a Rohtak resident, is among the students picked by Amazon. A CSE student, he said, “Getting placed in Amazon was my dream. I worked hard for it for the past few years and my parents’ support also helped me achieve my goal.”

Among other companies, Samsung recruited 41 students against an annual package of ₹14.5 lakh, while American Express hired nine students at ₹15.4 lakh per annum.

Average package goes up

According to the institute, besides more recruitments this year, the annual average package also rose to ₹7.77 lakh from ₹6.9 lakh last year. More than 90 students bagged jobs with annual packages over ₹12 lakh.

Apart from Amazon, Samsung and American Express, top recruiters this year include Deloitte, Accenture, L’Oreal, Zscaler, Cognizant and Hashedin.

Besides, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Paytm, SAP Labs, Policy Bazaar, Locofast, L&T Technology Services Limited and BYJU’S recruited UEIT students for the first time.

Higher demand for software, IT engineers

The recent recruitments bring a ray of hope for the youth amid a volatile job market due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it has spurred more demand for software and IT engineers.

“Companies have increased campus hiring this year as pandemic has accelerated the infusion of digital technologies into almost all sorts of businesses. Traditional businesses are moving online, with focus on increasing web and mobile presence to attract more customers. This has resulted in increase in demand for software and IT engineers,” said Sarbjeet Singh, training and placement officer, UIET.

Institute director JK Goswamy said, “Despite the pandemic situation, the students have performed well and we hope to improve the numbers in future.”