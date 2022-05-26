Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka

The teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax when their vehicle had a head-on collision with a car
Published on May 26, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday.

As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax.

When their vehicle reached Mamujohia village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in Jalalabad, it collided head-on with a car, causing injuries to all except the driver of the tempo trax and riders of the car.

Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital. Out of the four critically injured, Ankit Handa, principal of government school, Varnala in Valtoha along Priyanka and Harry, were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, while Amandeep Kaur has been referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Police were looking into the matter.

