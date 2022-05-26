12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday.
As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax.
When their vehicle reached Mamujohia village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road in Jalalabad, it collided head-on with a car, causing injuries to all except the driver of the tempo trax and riders of the car.
Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital. Out of the four critically injured, Ankit Handa, principal of government school, Varnala in Valtoha along Priyanka and Harry, were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, while Amandeep Kaur has been referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.
Police were looking into the matter.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty. According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.
-
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
-
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
