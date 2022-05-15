1,200 acres illegally acquired land freed in 10 days: Panchayats minister Dhaliwal

: The Punjab government has freed 1,200 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 10 days, minister for rural development and panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Saturday.

While addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the rest of the illegally acquired land will also be freed under a special drive.

“Today, 100 acres of panchayat land in Tarn Taran district has been freed. Nobody will be allowed to usurp or encroach upon the land of panchayat,” he said.

“I have found in the investigation that panchayat land of village Bhagatupura has been sold out on cheap prices. It was done during the previous government,” he added.