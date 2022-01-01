123 Covid cases, 2 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports highest infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported two deaths and 123 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 65 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 58 infections. A death was reported in each division.

The union territory reported the highest 35 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 25 cases in Jammu and 12 each in Baramulla and Doda. As many as 16 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 437 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 276 and 167 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 78 with active positive cases reaching 1,337.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 75,235 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.856 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,35,425 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.28%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,41,290 and the death toll has reached 4,528.

The officials said that 65,866 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,157 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 883 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,41,290

Total recovered patients: 3,35,425

Total Deaths: 4,528

Active Cases: 1,337