124 Covid cases detected, no new fatality in Punjab

Punjab recorded 124 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday revealed. No new deaths were reported on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state’s positivity rate has come down to 0.56%, as per the bulletin. Among districts, Jalandhar registered the maximum 23 cases, followed by Pathankot with 21 and Hoshiarpur with 18 cases.

As many as 182 persons recovered on the day, taking the number of recoveries till date to 7, 39,491. The state’s active case count stands at 787.

So far, 7,57,980 have been infected by the contagion, of which 17,702 have lost their lives. As many as 57,563 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.