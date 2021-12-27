124 Covid infections, 2 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports highest cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported two deaths and 124 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 93 cases and a death were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 31 infections and a fatality.

The union territory reported the highest 42 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 17 cases in Jammu and 12 in Budgam. As many as 14 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 473 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 231 and 162 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 127 with active positive cases reaching 1,350.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 62,486 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.805 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,34,849 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.27%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,40,722 and the death toll has reached 4,523.

The officials said that 56,464 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,156 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 881 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,40,722

Total recovered patients: 3,34,849

Total Deaths: 4,523

Active Cases: 1,350