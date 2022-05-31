125 years of Kasauli Club: Week-long celebrations to kick off on June 5

The heritage Kasauli Club will ring in its 125th anniversary with week-long celebrations from June 5 to 11.

Mornings will be dedicated to strategic seminars, presentations, magic and puppet shows, as well as cooking, makeup and nail art workshops, while the evenings will thrum to life with dance and musical performances, theatre, stand-up comedy and sufi music.

The strategic seminars will be held on maritime, China’s air power, Indo-Chinese relationship, and Indo-Pacific challenges. The distinguished line-up of speakers includes former chief of naval staff admiral Sunil Lanba, Centre for Air Power Studies director-general air marshal Anil Chopra (retd), former Eastern Command general officer-commanding-in-chief Praveen Bakshi, former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Srikanth Kondapalli.

Attendees will also be treated to an enactment of the classic Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet with a comic twist and an art and handicraft exhibition

“A Bollywood performance will be organised at the club for the first time since it was established. Playback singer Alamgir Khan, Joy The Band will perform, as will comedian Parvinder Singh,” said Balbir Singh Mangat, chairperson house sub-committee.

The Kasauli Week celebrations, which used to be an annual event, return after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. In the wake of a forest fire ripping through the Kasauli forests on the Shivalik foothills, the club will organise an environment and heritage walk, which will also include a plantation drive.

The prestigious club, which stands ensconced in the Shivalik hills 6250-ft above sea level, came into being in 1880 as the Kasauli Reading and Assembly Rooms. It was renamed Kasauli Club after the management were found unsatisfactory and a resolution was passed to hand over administration to army officers and civil servants residing in the Cantonment in 1897.