Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 125 years of Kasauli Club: Week-long celebrations to kick off on June 5
chandigarh news

125 years of Kasauli Club: Week-long celebrations to kick off on June 5

Mornings, as part of the Kasauli Club’s 125th anniversary celebrations, will be dedicated to strategic seminars and workshops, while the evenings will thrum to life with dance and musical performances
The Kasauli Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. (HT Photo)
The Kasauli Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary this year. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The heritage Kasauli Club will ring in its 125th anniversary with week-long celebrations from June 5 to 11.

Mornings will be dedicated to strategic seminars, presentations, magic and puppet shows, as well as cooking, makeup and nail art workshops, while the evenings will thrum to life with dance and musical performances, theatre, stand-up comedy and sufi music.

The strategic seminars will be held on maritime, China’s air power, Indo-Chinese relationship, and Indo-Pacific challenges. The distinguished line-up of speakers includes former chief of naval staff admiral Sunil Lanba, Centre for Air Power Studies director-general air marshal Anil Chopra (retd), former Eastern Command general officer-commanding-in-chief Praveen Bakshi, former foreign secretary of India Shyam Saran, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Srikanth Kondapalli.

Attendees will also be treated to an enactment of the classic Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet with a comic twist and an art and handicraft exhibition

“A Bollywood performance will be organised at the club for the first time since it was established. Playback singer Alamgir Khan, Joy The Band will perform, as will comedian Parvinder Singh,” said Balbir Singh Mangat, chairperson house sub-committee.

The Kasauli Week celebrations, which used to be an annual event, return after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus. In the wake of a forest fire ripping through the Kasauli forests on the Shivalik foothills, the club will organise an environment and heritage walk, which will also include a plantation drive.

The prestigious club, which stands ensconced in the Shivalik hills 6250-ft above sea level, came into being in 1880 as the Kasauli Reading and Assembly Rooms. It was renamed Kasauli Club after the management were found unsatisfactory and a resolution was passed to hand over administration to army officers and civil servants residing in the Cantonment in 1897.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

  • Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati (L) and Udayanraje Bhosale interact with the media after a discussion about the Maratha reservation in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations

    PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out