126 Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 deaths; Srinagar reports highest infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 126 fresh Covid-19 infections and four deaths on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 111 cases and a fatality was reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 15 infections. All the four fatalities were in Kashmir valley.

Kashmir reported highest 52 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 19 cases in Baramulla district and 11 in Budgam. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 528 followed by Baramulla and Jammu districts with 216 and 182 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 176 with active positive cases reaching 1,541.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 20,499 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.727 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,32,835 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.21%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,871 and the death toll has reached 4,495.

The officials said that 54,901 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 874 deaths.