12-year-old found hanging at his residence in Panipat village

A 12-year-old boy was found hanging with a scarf at his residence in Dahar village of Panipat district. The family members said the boy was alone in the house as his parents had gone for work. His mother returned home to find him hanging.

The class 7 student was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, his father said. Investigating officer Ravi Kant said that soon after getting information, a police team rushed the spot and started the investigation.

The statements of the family members have been recorded and they did not suspect any foul play, the investigating officer said.

The boy’s mother told the police that he watched videos on his mobile phone. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after they get the post-mortem report, Kant added.