The state government has decided to chargesheet 13 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers for their alleged role in registering BS-IV vehicles after the cut-off date through unfair means. 13 PCS officers face chargesheet for registering BS-IV vehicles fraudulently

The number of erring officers is set to increase as the role of three IAS and seven PCS officers is also under the scanner, people familiar with the matter said. Most of these vehicles are costly SUVs or other premium vehicles, said officials.

The officials against whom the transport department has recommended chargesheet include PCS officers Rajnish Arora, Rajpal Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ram Singh, Jaspal Brar, Harbans Singh, Vikram Painthe, Dev Darshan, Bawlinder Singh and Swaranjit Kaur (now retired). The names of three IAS officers were also on the list, but the department has decided to file chargesheet only against officials who were indulged in mass registration of such vehicles, said officials.

Vehicle owners, company dealers and clerks, assistants, accountants of RTA/SDM offices and some senior officials manipulated the engine and chassis numbers, besides their manufacturing details while registering these vehicles illegally and evading taxes, said a transport department official requesting anonymity.

The initial list had names of 24 officials, including three IAS officers, but the department decided to chargesheet 13 of them in the first go, as the record is being verified against other officers.

Six transport department officials, who are now retried, are likely to face action as they were also involved in registration of such vehicles, according to officials privy to the matter.

“At least 5,706 BS-IV vehicles were registered in Punjab after the cut-off date as set by the Supreme Court. It’s a preliminary list and further investigation is on to verify the records of each vehicle. It’s a hectic task and is thus taking time. More erring officials will be named and punished,” said another transport department official, not wishing to be named.

Confirming that he has moved a file to the chief minister for charge-sheeting officials, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said: “As the CM is the competent authority to take action against PCS and IAS officers, the file has been sent to him.”

He said the role of other officials is still under the scanner. “Whosoever was involved will be punished as such vehicles are registered in violation of Supreme Court guidelines,” Bhullar said.

The transport department in 2002 blacklisted 5,706 BS-IV vehicles registered fraudulently after April 1, 2020. The Punjab vigilance bureau is also investigating the matter.

“A total of 5,706 vehicles have been identified so far that were registered by flouting the Supreme Court directions. Besides the officials, the role of vehicle owners, company dealers, officials, staff of the RTA and registration authorities is also being probed to find out how such illegal vehicles were registered,” said VB official.

Most of these vehicles are expensive SUVs which were allegedly registered either by accepting bribes or giving undue favours to VIPs and influential persons, the official said.

These four-wheelers were sold at throwaway prices by dealers after the Supreme Court in 2020 allowed the registration of BS-IV vehicles that were sold before March 31, 2020. The order was made to allow registration of vehicles that could not be registered during the lockdown in March 2020. Some even bought luxury SUVs for just ₹8 to ₹10 lakh and registered them as scooters, officials said. The irregularities came to fore when the court asked the authorities to file an affidavit in this regard. Apart from DTOs, some vehicles were registered by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Abhoar, Baba Bakala, Ahmedgarh, Ludhiana, Ludhiana East, Amritsar, Ajnala, Amloh, Tarn Taran, Bhikhiwind, Dina Nagar, Gidderbaha, and Patiala.

A maximum of 912 vehicles are registered in Baghapurana, followed by 820 in Patti, 475 in Bhikhiwind, 336 in Tarn Taran, 258 in Pathankot and 196 in Dera Bassi, the department probe revealed. The state government has also taken action against vehicle owners whose taxes were due and whose documents were incomplete. All services related to such vehicles have been blocked.