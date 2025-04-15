13 years & counting: Lifts at Ludhiana ISBT still remain defunct

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com The defunct lift at ISBT Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The two lifts installed at Ludhiana’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to facilitate the movement of elderly and differently abled passengers have been lying defunct since 2012, defeating the very purpose of their installation.

Located near the staircase leading to the Mini Bus Stand, the lifts were meant to provide a more accessible route for commuters. However, with the lifts lying unused, passengers, especially those carrying heavy luggage, are left with no choice but to struggle up the steep staircases to reach the upper platforms.

According to Punjab Roadways officials, the lifts were installed with an investment of over ₹60 lakh and have been lying defunct since 2012. They further mentioned that provisions for the lift setup were approved as a part of the bus stand renovation plan back in 2005.

Gurminder Bawa, a 67-year-old traveller suffering from arthritis, expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s unfortunate that these lifts were installed for the convenience of the public, yet due to the negligence of the authorities, they remain unusable. As a result, we are forced to endure the pain of climbing the stairs.”

Voicing similar concerns, Heena Sidhu, who regularly travels to Dugri, asserted, “I travel frequently for work, and every time I visit the bus stand, I see the lifts lying unused. It’s an inconvenience, especially when you’re carrying luggage. It’s disappointing that something meant to make our lives easier is just another broken promise.”

A member of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC contractual workers union asserted,” Earlier, the bus stand was maintained by private contractors who were responsible to maintain the services of such basic amenities. However, they never paid attention to ensure lift functionality due to operational costs and limited manpower.”

A helper working at a stall in the Mini Bus Stand added, “The lifts were also essential for shopkeepers and employees to transport heavy goods. But now, with them out of order, we’re all left to struggle with the stairs. Over the years, multiple private contractors and bus management authorities, including Punbus and Punjab Roadways, have changed, yet the pitiable condition of the lifts remains unchanged.”

Despite several attempts, Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, remained unavailable for the comments.