132 J&K cops get President’s medals

The ministry of home affairs on Tuesday announced 132 President’s medals for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services, said officials.

As per the list, out of 189 police medals for gallantry issued by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police have been honoured with 115 — the highest number of medals among all states, UTs , Central Armed Police Forces and other organisations of India.

Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, and MK Sinha, ADGP, headquarters, PHQ, have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while police medal for meritorious service has been awarded to 15 cops.

Among the recipients of police medal for meritorious services are SSP Haseeb-ur-Rehman, SSP Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP Vinay Kumar Sharma, DSP Jagdev singh, DSP Jabeen Akhter, DSP Kuldeep Kumar, inspector Ashiq Hussain Malik, inspector Mehboob Hussain Banday, inspector Sanjay Kumar Pandita, inspector Sunita Handoo, SI Kripal Singh, ASI (telecom) Mohammad Maqbool Kumar, HC Parshotam Kumar, and section grade constable Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. He said the J&K Police officers and personnel have been conferred with the highest number of gallantry medals which exhibits the exemplary courage, dedication and commitment shown by the police in ensuring peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF Jammu Frontier gets 12 President’s police medals

Out of a total of 53 President’s police medals to the BSF awarded this year on Republic Day, the Jammu Frontier, which guards 200km long Indo-Pak International Border and assists army on the Line of Control, has been awarded 12 medals.

Bhagat Singh Tolia, DIG, Frontier Headquarter Jammu, has been conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service along with 11 officers and jawans of Jammu Frontier, who have been conferred with police medal for their meritorious services.

Jammu Frontier IG DK Boora has congratulated the awardees and said that BSF has shown utmost dedication towards safeguarding of international boundary of India with professional acumen and lot of sacrifice of its men.

10 awarded DG’ Prison Medal

Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, B Srinivas, has awarded the Director General’s Prison Medal to 10 officers of the prisons department in recognition of their outstanding performance here on the eve of Republic Day.

The awardees are Dinesh Sharma, senior superintendent jail, Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal; Tarseem Lal, assistant superintendent jail, District Jail Jammu; head warders Tilak Raj Kotwal, district jail Bhaderwah, Ghulam Rasool, central jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal; SG warders/warders Zaheer Abass, district jail Poonch, Shridhar, prison headquarters, J&K, Bashir Ahmad Khan, central jail Srinagar, Kamal Kishore, district jail Rajouri, Peer Farooq Ahmad, central jail Srinagar, and Farooq Ahmed Nengroo, special jail (correctional home) Pulwama.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday awarded a commendation certificate and reward of ₹10,000 to constable Jeevan Kumar for his excellent performance in a multi-talent TV show “Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan”.

In a message, the DGP has congratulated Jeevan Kumar and his family for his excellent performance and making J&K Police proud.