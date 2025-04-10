Menu Explore
1,356 blood units collected at police academy camp

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 10, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The camp organised jointly by the HPA and NIFFA with support from the District Red Cross Society, witnessed an overwhelming turnout from police personnel and academy staff.

As many as 1,356 units of blood were collected at a blood donation drive, held at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban under the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) nationwide “Samvedna-2” campaign on Wednesday.

Haryana Police Academy director AS Chawla donating blood in Madhuban on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
HPA director Arshinder Singh Chawla also donated blood.

“These moments remain etched in one’s memory for a lifetime. Only a person in critical need can truly understand the value of your donated blood,” he remarked while applauding the first-time donors.

