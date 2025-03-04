13kg opium seized from supplier in Mohali

Zirakpur police on Sunday arrested a Ferozepur-based drug trafficker after recovering 13 kg opium from him. Mohali police also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car, bearing Punjab registration from his possession. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Jashanpreet Singh, 27, of Lalchia village in Ferozepur.

Police also recovered a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car, bearing Punjab registration (PB-65-BJ-9095), from his possession.

Holding a press conference at the SSP office, superintendent of police (SP) Rural Manpreet Singh said the accused was a habitual offender and was earlier booked in three criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case and two drugs cases.

“The accused brought the contraband from Jharkhand, intending to sell it in Ferozepur. But he was nabbed by the Zirakpur police during transit. He was earlier also arrested for selling drugs while being lodged in jail. We have also booked him for organised crime. We are verifying the details of the vehicle recovered from him,” the SP added.

He added that the accused was nabbed following a secret input by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh Gill, Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, along with sub-inspector Surjit Singh of the CIA.

The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 111(organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.

“Apart from this arrest, Mohali police are intensifying crackdown on drug traffickers by conducting continuous raids at various hideouts leading to the arrest of five more drug traffickers,” SP Singh said.