14 Haryana cops to get police medals today

Fourteen Haryana Police officers and personnel have been selected for police medals on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said two police officers, inspector general of police (Karnal range) Mamta Singh and superintendent of police (CID, Panchkula) Surinder Vats will be awarded with the President’s police medal for distinguished service, and 12 others will receive the police medal for meritorious service.

Those selected for police medal for meritorious service include commandant 2nd IRB Bhondsi Gurugram Dharambir Singh, DSP Naraingarh Anil Kumar, DSP RTC Bhondsi Gurugram Shital Singh, DSP CID Faridabad Manish Sehgal, inspector RTC Bhondsi Gurugram Sunita Rani, sub-inspector Hisar Janak Raj, exemptee sub-inspector (ESI) Panchkula Sukh Ram Singh, ESI Faridabad Umesh Kumar, ESI telecom Panchkula Seema, ASI GRP Kurukshetra Ram Gopal, ASI CID Panchkula Vinod Kumar, and ASI police headquarters Panchkula Rajesh Kumar.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said it is a moment of pride for the police force that 14 officials have been chosen to be felicitated.