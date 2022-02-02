14% hike in budget to ease PGIMER’s infrastructure pains

The central government on Tuesday allocated a budget of ₹1,840 crore for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for financial year 2022-2023, a 14% hike from last year’s budget of ₹1613.82 crore.

Though the institute got 16% lesser than its proposed amount of ₹2,200 crore, which was sought in view of several infrastructure projects, director Dr Surjit Singh said, “We are satisfied with the allocated budget and have enough funds to complete our ongoing projects. If required, the government will provide extra grants for various initiatives underway at the institute.”

Last year too, the institute had got 22% lesser than the proposed ₹2,050 crore budget. But an additional funding of ₹189.18 crore was provided, taking the revised allocation to ₹1803 crore.

In 2020-21, the institute had demanded ₹2,150 crore, but received ₹1426.53 crore.

Of the total sanctioned amount for the new financial year, around 68% will be used for the payment of salaries. Around 19% has been allocated for “creation of capital assets”, which includes setting up of new infrastructure. Another 12.5% will be used to meet the day-to-day general requirements, while 0.5% has been kept aside for the central government’s Swachhta Action Plan.

“In the 2021-22 budget, the Centre had only allocated ₹45 crore for the creation of capital assets. However, the completion of mega projects of PGIMER, including Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, and satellite hospitals in Sangrur, Una and Ferozepur, required more funding. The Centre then provided additional ₹273 crore. Since the institute has been successfully utilising maximum of the budget allocation over the last few years, the Centre increased the capital creation budget to ₹350 crore this time,” said Institute’s financial adviser Kumar Abhay.

Focus on completing mega projects

At present, the institute is working on completing its mega projects, which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Advanced Neurosciences Centre is coming up at a cost of ₹495.31 crore. A 300-bed facility will help offer timely, affordable and advanced treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders. The centre will be made functional this year, if posts to hire faculty are sanctioned. Also, PGIMER’s satellite centre in Sangrur is near completion and it will also be made operational by December 2022,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, PGIMER.

However, the ₹485 crore Mother and Child Health Care Centre, and PGIMER’s satellite centres in Una and Ferozepur will take another couple of years to get completed, he said.

The mother and child care centre is a 300-bed unit for improving obstetric and neonatal tertiary care. The plan includes a neonatal intensive care unit with advanced services, foetal medicine unit, robotic surgery, human milk bank, advanced infertility services and reproductive endocrinology.