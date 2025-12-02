14-year-old boy held in Jalandhar gangrape case, probe underway

Jalandhar rural police have arrested a 14-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Lohian gangrape case involving a mother-daughter duo. This arrest brings the total number of accused apprehended to four. Senior superintendent of police (Jalandhar rural) Harvinder Singh Virk said the minor is being prosecuted as per the rules of Juvenile Justice Board. (iStock)

Earlier, three adults were arrested for allegedly gangraping the 36-year-old widow and her 18-year-old daughter in a village 40km from the Jalandhar district headquarters. The victims are migrants from Bihar and the crime was committed on the intervening night of November 23 and 24.

Senior superintendent of police (Jalandhar rural) Harvinder Singh Virk said the minor is being prosecuted as per the rules of Juvenile Justice Board. “The investigation of the case is going on at a fast pace and requisite action is being taken,” he added.

The victims were put up in a rented accommodation in the farmhouse owned by an NRI family.

The other three arrested accused were identified as 19-year-old Saajan, 18-year-old Arshpreet Singh and Rocky, all residents of Lohian in Shahkot sub-division of Jalandhar district.

Police said the accused barged into the secluded house in a field and assaulted the victims with sharp-edged weapons. They took the widow and her daughter to a separate room after locking the daughter’s husband and their five-month-old child in another room. The accused even robbed the family of their valuables, cops said.

A case was registered under Sections 64 (rape), 70(1) (gang-rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Lohian Police Station.