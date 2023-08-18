Himachal rain: Shimla landslide toll climbs to 15, six still missing

The toll in Monday’s Shimla temple landslide rose to 15 with rescuers recovering a body on Friday morning. Search and rescue operation underway at a landslide-affected area of Shimla on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The body was found 500m downhill from where the temple was located, Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi said, adding the identity of the deceased was being ascertained.

Twenty-two people have died in Shimla town in rain-related incidents since Monday, while 78 fatalities have been reported from across Himachal Pradesh.

The army, State Disaster Response Force and the police are engaged in the rescue operation at Summerhill, where six people are missing after the temple collapsed after the landslide on August 14.

A joint rescue operation by the Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is underway in Kangra to evacuate people stranded after excess water released from Pong Dam flooded downstream areas in Fatehpur and Indora sub divisions.

As on Thursday evening, 2,074 people had been evacuated from 27 panchayats.

3 dead as car falls into gorge in Sirmaur

A college professor was among three dead when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Ronhat in Shillai sub division in Sirmaur district late on Thursday.

The deceased, Ramesh Bhardwaj, 47, the acting principal of Government College, Ronhat, Jai Ram Sharma, 38, who was behind the wheel and Sakshi Sharma, 18, a college student died on the spot.

The victims were on their way from Ronhat to Lani-Borad to meet relatives, Shillai DSP Manvender Thakur said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, at least 334 people have died across the state in rain-related incidents. As many as 116 people have died in road accidents.

Himachal Pradesh experienced scattered rainfall on Friday with isolated places getting light to moderate rain.

Nagrota Surian in Kangra got the highest 53.2mm of rainfall followed by Kasauli with 42mm and Kahu 20.8mm.

Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said that the monsoon is likely to remain weak for the next few days. A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

506 roads closed, 149 water supply schemes hit

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 506 roads, including three highways, are still blocked for traffic across the state.

The Mandi-Kullu, Mandi-Pathankot and Aut-Banjar national highways are among the blocked roads.

A maximum of 264 roads are blocked in Mandi, prompting the authorities to keep the schools shut in all sub divisions except Kotli and Thunag. Sixty-nine roads are blocked in Kullu and 63 in Shimla.

The monetary losses in the state this monsoon have been pegged at ₹7,660 crore. The public works department has suffered losses amounting to ₹2,656 crore, jal shakti department ₹1,842 crore and the electricity board ₹1,506 crore.

As many as 1,950 houses have been fully damaged and 9,344 partially.

