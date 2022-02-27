Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan recovered on LoC in Poonch
chandigarh news

15 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan recovered on LoC in Poonch

A total of 15 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan was seized along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials.
Police and army personnel display 15 packets carrying 'heroin', recovered near Balakote area of Mendhàr, in Poonch, on Saturday. It was smuggled from Pakistan and was seized along the LoC, said officials. (PTI)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A total of 15 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan was seized along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials.

Sub-divisional police officer of Mendhar, Shehzeen Bhat said, “Army and police in a joint operation recovered 15 packets of heroin near the Balakote area of Mendhàr in Poonch district this morning.”

“A search operation was being conducted in the forward area of Balakote when the joint patrol found 15 packets of one kg each containing heroin. We are investigating the linkages and those involved in its smuggling,” he said.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.

On Friday, director-general of police Dilbag Singh had said that baffled by the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over two years, Pakistan has become more desperate and has been trying every possible method to fund and fuel terrorism in the union territory.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP