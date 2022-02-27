15 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan recovered on LoC in Poonch
A total of 15 packets of heroin smuggled from Pakistan was seized along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday morning, said officials.
Sub-divisional police officer of Mendhar, Shehzeen Bhat said, “Army and police in a joint operation recovered 15 packets of heroin near the Balakote area of Mendhàr in Poonch district this morning.”
“A search operation was being conducted in the forward area of Balakote when the joint patrol found 15 packets of one kg each containing heroin. We are investigating the linkages and those involved in its smuggling,” he said.
He said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.
On Friday, director-general of police Dilbag Singh had said that baffled by the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over two years, Pakistan has become more desperate and has been trying every possible method to fund and fuel terrorism in the union territory.
