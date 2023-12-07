150 trees on Shimla-Kalka rail line razed

The railway department has cut down at least 150 trees on both sides of the Kalka-Shimla heritage track that were posing a threat to the rail line between Kalka and Shimla. HT Image

Most of these trees have been cut between Solan and Shimla. The railways had marked trees to protect the track from snowfall and rain. Most of these trees were inclined towards the track. The railways official anticipated that the inclined trees could further hamper the traffic

Every winter, the falling trees hamper the rail traffic for several days, particularly at the stretch between Solan and Shimla. Thousands of tourists visit Shimla to enjoy snowfall. A large number of tourists opt for rail journeys, said a railway official.

Due to heavy snowfall and rain in winter, traffic in Shimla city stops for two to three days. During this period, due to the closure of buses, trains remain the only means of transportation for people. Locals hailing from Tutu, Jatogh, Taradevi and Shoghi board the train to reach Shimla.

Northern Railway will soon undertake the repair work of the engine shed in Shimla. Railways has completed the tender process for repairing the engine shed and has handed over the responsibility to the contractor.

The engine shed will be repaired in two months at a cost of ₹25 lakh. The size of the shed will remain the same as before. Old iron will also be used in it. This shed was badly damaged due to a natural disaster on 23 August.

This shed can undertake repair work for four-engine sheds. Apart from this, the stream engine is also parked in the shed. Due to the shed collapse, only two engines are being repaired at a time in this shed. Other engines are being parked on rail lines. Due to this, the repair work of the engine is also being affected.