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1,500 kg spurious ghee seized in Ludhiana

Acting on a tip-off, officials raided a shop where the consignment was allegedly stored for distribution across the city

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Around 1,500 kg of spurious desi ghee was seized by the health department during a raid near Gill Chowk on Tuesday.

Health department officials during a raid at a shop near Gill Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, officials raided a shop where the consignment was allegedly stored for distribution across the city. Preliminary findings suggest the stock had recently been brought in from another state.

According to health department officials, the ghee appears to be adulterated. They said the supplier had procured it from other states at around 240 per kg — an unusually low price that raised suspicion about its quality.

The team also found expired food items on the premises, including skimmed milk that had crossed its 2024 expiry date, pointing to serious lapses in compliance.

Four samples — two of desi ghee, one of skimmed milk and one of multi-source edible oil — have been sent for laboratory testing. Further action will be taken based on the results.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 1,500 kg spurious ghee seized in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 1,500 kg spurious ghee seized in Ludhiana
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