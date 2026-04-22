1,500 kg spurious ghee seized in Ludhiana

Around 1,500 kg of spurious desi ghee was seized by the health department during a raid near Gill Chowk on Tuesday.

Health department officials during a raid at a shop near Gill Chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Acting on a tip-off, officials raided a shop where the consignment was allegedly stored for distribution across the city. Preliminary findings suggest the stock had recently been brought in from another state.

According to health department officials, the ghee appears to be adulterated. They said the supplier had procured it from other states at around ₹240 per kg — an unusually low price that raised suspicion about its quality.

The team also found expired food items on the premises, including skimmed milk that had crossed its 2024 expiry date, pointing to serious lapses in compliance.

Four samples — two of desi ghee, one of skimmed milk and one of multi-source edible oil — have been sent for laboratory testing. Further action will be taken based on the results.

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{{^usCountry}} The raid was led by district health officer Dr Ashish Chawla along with food safety officers Yogesh Goyal and Jatinder Virk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The raid was led by district health officer Dr Ashish Chawla along with food safety officers Yogesh Goyal and Jatinder Virk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said strict action will be taken against violators, while Dr Chawla said the seized material is being examined and monitoring has been intensified. Proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act have been initiated, with officials suspecting a larger network involved in the supply of spurious products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said strict action will be taken against violators, while Dr Chawla said the seized material is being examined and monitoring has been intensified. Proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act have been initiated, with officials suspecting a larger network involved in the supply of spurious products. {{/usCountry}}

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