151 Covid cases, 2 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports highest infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 151 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Wednesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 107 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 44 infections. One death was reported each in Kashmir and Jammu division.

Kashmir reported the highest 47 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 22 cases in Jammu and 18 in Baramulla district. As many as 15 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 538 followed by Baramulla and Reasi districts with 258 and 202 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 111 with active positive cases reaching 1,639.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 57,350 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.709 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,32,070 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.18%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,198 and the death toll has reached 4,489.

The officials said that 55,107 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 870 deaths.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,38,198

Total recovered patients: 3,32,070

Total Deaths: 4,489

Active cases: 1,639