15-18 year group: LG Manoj Sinha launches vaccination drive in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for persons aged between 15 and 18 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drive started from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

“Vaccination is a critical tool to help end the Covid pandemic. It is my humble request to the young friends to get vaccinated,” the LG said.

“Don’t be complacent after getting vaccinated. It’s crucial to continue following Covid protocols and guidelines,” he added.

Sinha asked the health officials to keep the vaccinated children under mandatory observation period.

The vaccination drive for the children in this age group will be carried out across the union territory. Online and walk-in registrations, besides other required facilities are made at the vaccination centres.

The school education department has also been asked to encourage the children to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 178 fresh Covid infections of which 108 were logged in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 70 cases.

The highest 57 cases were registered in Srinagar followed by 46 cases in Jammu and 14 in Baramulla. As many as 16 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 109 with active cases reaching 1,498.

The number of recoveries was 3,35,774 which prompted the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have climbed up to 3,41,802 and the death toll stands at 4,530.