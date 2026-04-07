₹158 crore FDR fraud: Woman into whose account ₹35 cr was transferred surrenders

A 35-year-old woman from Chandigarh surrendered before the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) headquarters in Panchkula on Monday in connection with the ₹158 crore fixed deposit receipt (FDR) fraud case linked to the Panchkula municipal corporation. As per the details, about ₹35 crore was transferred into her account. Tells police she had no knowledge of the alleged fraud; had provided her documents to accused after he lured her with promises of govt job (HT File)

The accused, identified as Swati Tomar, hails from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is currently residing in Sector 28, Chandigarh. She appeared before a superintendent of police-rank officer at the ACB headquarters in Sector 23, accompanied by her counsel, advocate Neeraj Sansaniwal.

Her counsel stated that Tomar had no knowledge of the alleged fraud. He claimed that one of the accused, Rajat Dahra, who is already in custody, had lured her with promises of government contracts and offered her work as a sub-contractor. Acting in good faith, she allegedly provided her documents to him without verifying their authenticity.

According to the defence, a bank account was later opened in her name, but she remained unaware of the transactions as a different mobile number was linked to the account by the accused. Funds deposited into her account were allegedly transferred to other accounts shortly thereafter. She also did not receive any OTP alerts related to these transactions.

Tomar reportedly came to know about the case only after police approached her relatives. She then appeared before the ACB and surrendered, following which her statement was recorded. The ACB formally arrested her, and she is likely to be produced before a local court on Tuesday.

Sources said that Tomar is married, has a teaching background, and has also appeared for administrative examinations.

Earlier, during interrogation, co-accused Dahra allegedly revealed that he had received over ₹60 crore in two bank accounts between 2020 and 2025 and subsequently transferred the funds to multiple other accounts.

The case was registered on March 24 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against unknown officials, including those of Kotak Mahindra Bank. So far, four arrests have been made in the case, including the bank’s relationship manager Dilip Kumar Raghav, Dahra and Kapil, both private individuals, and Vikas Kaushik, an MC employee.

MC official hospitalised during remand

Vikas Kaushik, the then senior accounts officer of Panchkula MC, who was arrested on April 2 and remanded to five days in custody, was taken to a private hospital in Sector 22 on Monday morning after his health deteriorated. According to sources, he complained of seizures and pain. He was administered three injections and discharged after initial treatment. A doctor from the neurology department attended to him.