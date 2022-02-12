15-year-old Manimajra girl pushed into prostitution suffered exploitation for a year: Police

Poverty and family’s neglect led the 15-year-old girl to trust her neighbourhood “aunty”, who eventually pushed her into prostitution, police said on Friday.

Probing into the case, a day after the accused, Chanchal, 29, of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, and her four accomplices were arrested, police found that the teenager was repeatedly sexually exploited for more than a year before she was rescued in November last year.

After being rescued, the girl had refused to return to her parents and was thus shifted to Snehalaya, a children’s home in Maloya.

Her ordeal did not end there as she had to undergo an abortion on being found three months pregnant.

“The child was neglected by her family after her father’s second marriage. She used to trust Chanchal, whom she called ‘aunty’. Misusing this trust, the woman pushed the child into prostitution,” said Sukhwinder Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, North East), Chandigarh.

Apart from Chanchal, others arrested in the case on Thursday are Poonam Jain, 57, Suman, 32, and Ravinder Singh, 47, all residents of Manimajra, and Raj Rani, 61, of Sector 30.

Kunal, alias Kallu, 28, a gangrape convict, was arrested in November last year when the child was rescued and found pregnant.

Kunal had raped the girl after he was let out on special parole owing to the Covid-19 pandemic while serving a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, awarded in March 2018.

They are all facing a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 -3 (rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, registered at the Manimajra police station.

Police on Friday produced accused Raj Rani and Poonam before a court that sent them to judicial custody, while the remaining accused are already in judicial custody since Thursday.

25-year-old woman also rescued

According to the police, the accused women used to run the flesh trade from their houses in Manimajra Housing Complex and Sector 30.

Following their arrests, police also rescued a 25-year-old woman from the Rani’s house in Sector 30. The rescued woman, in her statement before the magistrate, she had turned to prostitution owing to extreme poverty. She used to visit Rani’s house whenever called.

