Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana

The victim’s father said that his daughter had been suffering from pain in her private parts for the past two day and she told him that the accused had taken her to his room on May 13 and raped her
The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts. (Representative image)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhandri Kalan.

The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, police have registered a case against the boy who lives in a labour quarter with his family and is a school dropout.

The complainant said that the girl told him on Sunday that she has been suffering from pain in her private parts for the past two day and that the accused had taken her to his room on May 13 and raped her.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at Daba police station, stated that immediately after receiving the information, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

RELATED STORIES

Past shockers

May 7: A 12-year-old boy raped a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village after taking her to a dilapidated building

April 24: A 15-year-old boy raped a 5-year-old girl in Gaunsgarh village, Machhiwara

March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar, Haibowal Kalan

March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP