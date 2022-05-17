15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhandri Kalan.
The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts.
Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, police have registered a case against the boy who lives in a labour quarter with his family and is a school dropout.
The complainant said that the girl told him on Sunday that she has been suffering from pain in her private parts for the past two day and that the accused had taken her to his room on May 13 and raped her.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at Daba police station, stated that immediately after receiving the information, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.
Past shockers
May 7: A 12-year-old boy raped a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village after taking her to a dilapidated building
April 24: A 15-year-old boy raped a 5-year-old girl in Gaunsgarh village, Machhiwara
March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar, Haibowal Kalan
March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.
-
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
-
Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders. The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
-
Medical student’s bike, mobile phone snatched in Ludhiana
Four miscreants robbed a medical student of The victim, Chetan Rathi of Barewal Road,'s motorcycle, cash and mobile phone in the posh Lodhi Club Road locality late on Sunday night. He stated two men told him to stop on Ferozepur Road and said that their motorcycle has developed a technical snag. They asked Chetan for his help to drag the bike to a mechanic at Lodhi Club road and he agreed to help them.
-
Locals join Sikhs to protest against killing of two traders in Peshawar
Peshawar: The brutal killing of two Sikh traders by the Islamic State terrorists has saddened the people of northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and sparked protests by the community members as well as locals who demanded protection for minorities in the country. The victims were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal Bazaar in Sarband, about 17km from Peshawar. Police have registered a case of target killings and terrorism.
-
Temperature in Ludhiana dips by 3 notches; brace for thunderstorm today
After witnessing the hottest May 15 (45.8 C) in the last 52 years on Sunday, there was finally some relief from the scorching heat on Monday as cloudy weather conditions prevailed in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature in the city dropped by 3.76 C and was recorded at 42.2 C on Monday, but the minimum temperature rose by 3.8 C to 29.4 C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics