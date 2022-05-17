15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana

Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhandri Kalan.

The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, police have registered a case against the boy who lives in a labour quarter with his family and is a school dropout.

The complainant said that the girl told him on Sunday that she has been suffering from pain in her private parts for the past two day and that the accused had taken her to his room on May 13 and raped her.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, SHO at Daba police station, stated that immediately after receiving the information, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

Past shockers

May 7: A 12-year-old boy raped a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village after taking her to a dilapidated building

April 24: A 15-year-old boy raped a 5-year-old girl in Gaunsgarh village, Machhiwara

March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar, Haibowal Kalan

March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.