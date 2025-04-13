163 students, 5 classes, 1 room: Govt school in Ludhiana grapples for space

In Mandi Jagraon stands the Government Primary Smart School—a school with a rich history dating back to 1906. But today, the century-old building, with deteriorating infrastructure, including crumbling walls, weak stairs, is demanding repair. A view of crumbling infrastructure of Government Primary Smart School in Mandi Jagraon on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The condition of the building poses a serious safety threat to 163 children and the staff working.

All the students study in a single, crumbling room. To manage the crowd, the room has been divided into five makeshift sections. The school kitchen also operates in the same space, making the classrooms cramped. Despite the challenges, seven teachers are managing the operations and academic expectations of the enrolled children.

“There is only one room in use, and we’ve divided it into five parts to manage the students. But the building is in such bad shape that it could fall any day,” said Gurpreet Singh, the head teacher. “Still, parents want their children to study, no matter how unsafe the place is. Every year we somehow meet the enrolment targets set by the department, but it’s risky to continue like this.”

The lack of space becomes even more evident during exam time. With no proper classrooms, students are made to sit on the terrace to appear for exams.

Singh also talked about the danger liked with basic activities, including receiving ration supplies. “The stairs are too steep and weak. We get worried every time ration is delivered, as anyone can get hurt,” he added.

Singh said that repeated requests for repair and help from higher authorities have gone unheard. Even after the block primary education officer (BPEO) raised the issue, and the then district education officer (DEO, elementary), Lalita Arora, visited the school, no action followed.

When contacted, current DEO (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said, “A space near the Suvidha Centre in Jagraon was suggested for shifting the school, but we are still waiting for final approval.”