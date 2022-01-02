169 Covid cases recorded in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported two deaths and 169 fresh Covid infections on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, two deaths and 101 cases were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 68 infections.

The union territory reported the highest 48 cases in Srinagar followed by 34 cases in Jammu and 15 in Baramulla. As many as 13 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 448 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 298 and 164 such cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 107 with active cases reaching 1,397.

The overall number of people who have recovered was 3,35,532, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have mounted to 3,41,459 and the death toll stands at 4,530.

The officials said that 65,920 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 83 fresh cases that took its tally to 2,28,940, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,860, a health official said.

The latest fatality was reported from Shimla, he said.

The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 474 from 466 on Friday, the official said.

With 70 more patients recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,24,581, he said.