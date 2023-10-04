169 fake NOCs for property registration come to fore in Dera Bassi, FIR lodged

Dera Bassi Police have launched a probe into an alleged racket of registration of properties using fake no objection certificates (NOCs) after discovery of 169 fake NOCs. During verification, out of the 815 cases examined between January 1 and August 31, 169 online NOCs were found to be fake, apart from four fake online maps and two offline permits. (HT Photo)

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has also ordered a probe into the matter.

Police were alerted by the executive officer (EO) of Dera Bassi municipal council (MC), following a complaint by a resident, Sumit Gupta, on September 6.

Gupta submitted an NOC/plot regularisation certificate to the EO, claiming it was fake. When verified, it was established that Dera Bassi MC did not issue the NOC on the basis of which property registration was done on August 10, 2023, by the Dera Bassi tehsildar.

On September 18, the EO summoned details of all property registrations done by Dera Bassi MC this year.

During verification, out of the 815 cases examined between January 1 and August 31, 169 online NOCs were found to be fake, apart from four fake online maps and two offline permits.

The EO submitted the details of the fake documents with the police, following which Dera Bassi police booked unidentified persons under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will take strict action against the culprits in case of any scam here. I have marked a probe to the Dera Bassi SDM and an FIR has been lodged,” said DC Jain.

Meanwhile, officials familiar with the matter said Jain had also summoned the Zirakpur tehsildar to check for any anomalies there, but all NOCs were found to be genuine.

“There is a possibility of involvement of government employees in the scam. The Vigilance Bureau may have to pitch in too for a deeper probe since the magnitude of the scam seems huge,” said a police official.

