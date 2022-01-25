16-year-old Karnal boy honoured with PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for developing website

A 16-year-old Karnal resident was on Monday awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for developing the website karnalcovid.in.

The Class-12 student, Aakarsh Kaushal, has developed a website to help residents and officials to keep a tab on the surge and fall in the cases.

Kaushal is among the 29 children from across the country, who have been awarded a medal, a certificate and cash award of ₹1 lakh.The awards are given in six fields — innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

These awards were conferred during a virtual ceremony on Monday and the Prime Minister also virtually interacted with winners of PMRBP.

Kaushal wants to study computer science to help the society. “ During the second wave, I noticed that people were facing problems with getting their RT-PCR test reports and I created the portal to facilitate them, and later created another portal for the availability of the beds in the hospitals of the district,” he added.

